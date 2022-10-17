Atif Aslam, Sami Khan fan moment with Anil Kapoor in Dubai. Pictures

Celebrities from Pakistan who were in Dubai for Coke Studio’s first live concert were all smiles as they posed for a photo with veteran Bollywood star Anil Kapoor.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor met with Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, his wife Sami Khan, and actress Sara Bharwana.

Sami Khan, the actor from Kabhi Na Houn Hum Juda, recently posted a shocking Instagram photo that left people stunned.

Khan is now on a promotional tour in Dubai for his forthcoming film, Yaara Ve. The Kaghaz Kay Phool actor met Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor at a pre-Diwali celebration.

Khan not only posed for a photo with the Dil Dhadakne Do star, but he also penned a touching note.