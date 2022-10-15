IDEAS 2022 to focus on technology exchange in defense sector

The International Defense Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) is all set to roll out its 11th edition from November 15 to 18 at the Karachi Expo Centre.

The four-day leading event in South Asia is organized by the Defense Export Promotion Organization annually. However, the exhibit is being held after a delay of four years.

Since its inception in 2000, IDEAS – a platform that promotes cooperation and information exchange in the defence sector – has become a key event for defence product manufacturers, entrepreneurs, researchers, development and financial experts as well as leading policy-makers.

This year, the exhibition will focus on technology exchange and promotion and will play a significant part in strengthening Pakistan’s strategic ties with the international community, while also helping to achieve shared goals of global peace, stability and balance.

The last exhibition held in 2018 was attended by 524 exhibiting delegations from 45 countries with over 262 high-level delegations also visiting the event.

China, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Jordan, Poland, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, USA and host Pakistan have become crucial parts of the event with their respective pavilions established at the Karachi Expo Center.

Apart from international participation, the Pakistan Army, Armed Forces Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, National Logistics Cell, Anti-Narcotics Forces, Frontier Works Organization, Counter-IED Organization and Directorate of Military Training will also be setting up their pavilions.

Moreover, the event will also display major defence products like Al-Khalid Tank, JF-17, Jet Trainer Air Craft K-8 and UAVs, in a bid to increase Pakistan’s defence exports.

IDEAS puts forth an in-depth picture of Pakistan’s defence training capabilities before the world while also paving way for various opportunities for investment in the country.