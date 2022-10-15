‘The Legend of Mola Jatt’ not screening in Lahore’s majority cinemas

90% of Lahore’s theaters turned down the opportunity to show the pricey Lollywood film The Legend of Mola Jatt.

Q Cinema, DHA Cinemas, and Universal Cinemas are showing the movie.

According to theatre owners, the makers and distributors of movies have been requesting more money than was specified in the contract.

After six years in production, the most anticipated movie has finally aired.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the closing of theaters caused the movie’s release to be postponed from its initial 2019 release date.

The film has Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malik, Gohar Rasheed, and Faris Shafi as the main cast members.

On October 13, the actors of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” traveled to Qatar to take part in the film’s international premiere there.

The earliest preview screenings of the film and the reviews from critics have been spectacular.