Pakistani startups attract crowd at GITEX 2022

Multiple startups from different National Incubation Centers have participated with Ignite National Technology Fund at the GITEX exhibition in Dubai, attracting a large number of visitors from across the world.

Ignite established a large country pavilion in Zaabeel Hall 5 at GITEX this year and selected startups from different verticals to showcase the entrepreneurial potential of Pakistan in different areas including MyTM (Fintech), MapAlytics (AR/VR), XpertFlow (AI), Empowering People and Organizations (e-services), Asani.IO (CleanTech), InstaCare (HealthTech), Brayt (Ecommerce), Edversity(EdTech), WonderTree( AR/VR), and Orbit (EdTech), said a news release.

Three of these startups qualified for the Supernova pitching competition at GITEX.

GITEX is the largest technology event in the middle east which has attracted more than 100,000 visitors from more than 170 countries this year. There are more than 5000 exhibitors and 800 startups exhibiting at GITEX this year in different areas including metaverse, 5G, artificial intelligence, cloud & edge, cybersecurity, fintech, blockchain, data analytics and smart cities.