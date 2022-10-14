Lahore: Infinix, leading most smartphone brand of Pakistan is now taking pre-orders for World’s first 60 MP OIS + EIS based front camera phone – ZERO 20. Being first of its kind camera phone supporting Dual Image Stabilization in the form of Optical Image Stabilization and Electronic Image Stabilization, Infinix ZERO 20 fulfills videography and photography requirements within no time.

Infinix ZERO 20 is priced at Rs 56,999 but upon pre-ordering from Infinix Official Ecommerce Store – Xpark between 14th October to 20th October, customers can avail a discount of Rs 2000 with a free gift of Infinix XE20 for the first 50 buyers only!

Infinix ZERO’s 60MP front camera is stable most and greatest Vlog camera offering hardware based Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). Users would just have to switch on Ultra-Stability mode in order to unlock Dual Image Stabilization for making videos and capturing photos.

The front camera also being equipped with Auto Focus (AF) captures accurately every time with crisp details on the go. Not just the front camera, the rear camera of 108MP aids reimagine the mobile photography experiences altogether.

CEO of Infinix Mr. Joe Hu expressed his views about ZERO 20 saying: “We are glad to introduce the ground-breaking and first of its kind camera phone in the world. By providing its devoted users all around the world with the most updated devices outfitted with cutting-edge technology, Infinix has once again set the standard for the industry.”

Also, being Pakistan’s first smartphone operating on the most powerful 6NM MediaTek Helio G99 processor, Infinix ZERO 20 offers industry leading performance altogether. The two octa core arm cortex of MediaTek Helio G99 outputs great intelligence ensuring non-stop usage and complete sync with all the features of Infinix ZERO 20. Also featuring 6.7’’ FHD + AMOLED display, Infinix ZERO 20 simply ensures all industry-leading features in the palm of one’s hand!

From 14th Oct till 20th Oct, Infinix fans can pre-order Infiniz ZERO 20 from Infinix’s Official Ecommerce store – Xpark with a discount of Rs 2000 and a free gift of Infinix XE20 for first 50 customers as well!

About Infinix:

Infinix Mobility is an emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting Generation Z, Infinix focuses on developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and performance. Infinix devices are trendy and attainable with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward.

With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today’s youth to stand out from the crowd and show the world who they are.

The company’s portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Expanding at a phenomenal rate, Infinix grew an unprecedented 160% during 2018-2020 and has huge plans to continue creating flagship-level devices offering striking designs and strong value propositions.

