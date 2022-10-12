Teenage girl gang-raped and filmed in Lahore. A teenager was allegedly gang-raped in Lahore and then filmed in Lahore city. The teenager was an adolescent girl who was traveling with her siblings when the event occurred. According to the first information report (FIR) of the incident, was abducted at gunpoint and gang-raped inside a car in Lahore’s Raiwand neighborhood.

According to the FIR, the suspects also captured recordings of the incident on their mobile devices.

An investigation into the matter has been opened by the police.

The number of instances of sexual assault against women has increased recently.

Previously, a girl was kidnapped and later raped in Lahore city. In 2022 hundreds of rape cases have been reported from Lahore city. The rise in amount of rape cases is alarming. Be it women, teenagers, minors or transgender, all are being targeted by rapists. The crime rate in Lahore city has risen high which was under control for one and a half week, but today a case of kidnapping and rape reported depicts that the crimes in the city are still happening despite the police being very actively performing on ground.

From 1st January 2022 till 31st July 2022, the total number of rape cases reported is 2302 according to Punjab Police statistics report.