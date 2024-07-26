Animals too need balanced diet for good health, growth

Balanced feed provides the necessary nutrients, vitamins, and minerals required for the optimal growth and development of animals. This leads to better weight gain and muscle development, enhancing overall productivity.

Enhanced Reproductive Performance: Proper nutrition plays a key role in reproductive health. A balanced diet ensures regular estrous cycles, higher conception rates, and healthier offspring, which is essential for sustaining high production levels. A balanced diet optimizes the feed conversion ratio, meaning animals can convert feed into body mass more efficiently. This results in lower feed costs per unit of production, improving overall profitability.

Balanced feed ensures that animals receive all necessary nutrients, vitamins, and minerals in the right proportions. This helps prevent common deficiencies that can lead to diseases and health issues, thereby reducing the need for veterinary interventions. Young Animals: In the early stages of life, animals require high levels of protein, vitamins, and minerals to support rapid growth and development of bones, muscles, and organs. For example, calves, chicks, and piglets need nutrient-rich diets to ensure proper development.

Mature Animals: As animals reach adulthood, their growth slows, and their nutritional needs shift. They require balanced diets that maintain health without promoting excessive weight gain, focusing more on maintenance rather than growth.

Meat quality after good nutrition

The meat quality attributes are affected by the amount and type of nutrient intake by the animal. Grass feeding produces a stronger flavored meat. Increased energy density of the diet results in heavier carcass, higher fatness and marbling

Future off meat industry in Pakistan

Red meat production of Pakistan may expect to be increasing 15.81% in 2025 as compared to 2019. Keywords: AIC, Forecasting, Production, Red meat and Time series models Published first online August 13, 2021 Published final March 15, 2022. Higher average age is a representation of well- nourished country.

Factors affecting meat quality: Compositional quality (chemical lean calculation) Fat analysis or chemical lean testing (CL) tells you the amount of lean meat versus fat in a red meat product.