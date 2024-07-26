Severe heat, humidity forecast despite heavy morning showers

The Met Department has issued a forecast indicating that severe heat and humidity will persist in Islamabad and its surrounding areas. However, there is a possibility of rain in the evening in some parts of the region.

The department’s spokesman highlighted the likelihood of heavy rainfall in various areas, including Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Buner, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Malakand, Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, and parts of Waziristan. In Punjab province, most districts will experience hot and severe weather conditions. Despite the heat, rain is expected in several areas, such as Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, and Lahore. Other regions, including Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Kasur, and Okara, might also see rain.

Additionally, heavy rainfall is predicted for a few places in Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nurpur Thal, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Leh, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalnagar during the evening. In Balochistan, heavy rain is possible in Zhob, Musakhel, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Khuzdar, and the surrounding areas. Sindh is expected to remain hot and severe across most districts. However, coastal areas may experience partly cloudy weather with the possibility of light rain.

Lahore witnessed heavy rainfall, with significant precipitation recorded in various parts of the city. Rainfall was recorded around Gulberg, Jail Road, Mozang, Canal Road, Garden Town and Johar Town.

The highest rainfall was recorded at Lakshmi Chowk with 65mm, followed by Qartaba Chowk with 62mm, Jail Road with 53mm, and Gulberg with 52mm. Other areas, including Pani Wala Talab, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Samanabad, Nishtar Town, and Iqbal Town, also reported substantial rainfall. The heavy downpour caused dozens of feeders to trip, leading to power outages in multiple areas, including Gulberg. Light and heavy rains were reported in different areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Notable areas receiving rainfall included Faizabad, Zero Point, and the Blue Area.

In Ferozewala, the weather turned pleasant with rain and thunderstorms. Kamonki and Malakwal and their surrounding areas also experienced heavy rain accompanied by thunder. Several GEPCO feeders tripped, suspending electricity supply to different areas. In Gujar Khan, the weather became pleasant due to rain, though electricity was suspended in some areas. Similar conditions were observed in Muridke, where heavy rain with thunder was reported.

In Pindi Bhattian and its surroundings, heavy rainfall made the weather pleasant. Gujrat faced heavy rains, prompting crews to address urban flooding issues. The city and its surrounding areas experienced both light and heavy rainfall, bringing relief from the heat but also challenges due to the downpour.

The Meteorology Department advises residents in the affected areas to stay informed about weather updates and take necessary precautions during severe weather conditions.