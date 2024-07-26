Digital growth vs cyber threats: The critical need for cybersecurity

The rapid expansion of the internet has sparked a digital revolution in Pakistan, boosting the nation’s economic and social development. However, this surge has also introduced new threats, particularly in the realm of cybersecurity. In recent years, cyber-attacks have become more frequent, sophisticated, and costly, impacting individuals, businesses, and government institutions. In 2023, a report by DAWN revealed a drastic rise in financial frauds where criminals impersonated bank employees, exploiting personal information to deceive victims. Since 40 percent of the population is uneducated, this rise in cybercrime is unsurprising yet alarming. Despite various government initiatives, limited access to primary education remains a persistent issue in Pakistan. Many children leave school early to support their families financially, resulting in approximately 3.3 million children missing out on their formative years, basic healthcare, and education. It is unrealistic to expect these unequipped children to understand and navigate the risks associated with advanced technologies. This lack of education creates a significant barrier to comprehending and mitigating cybersecurity risks.

The pressing question now is: how can we improve cybersecurity in Pakistan? While there can be several potential solutions, one effective approach is to adopt the following three step strategy:

Understanding Cyberthreats: As the saying goes, “A problem well-defined is a problem half-solved.” A critical step in mitigating cybercrime is thoroughly understanding and analysing the sources of threats. By identifying where risks originate, more effective prevention and response strategies can be developed. This involves continuous monitoring of cyber threats, analysing attack patterns, and understanding the motivations and methods of cybercriminals.

Raising Cybersecurity Awareness: Increasing public awareness about cybersecurity is essential. Education and training programs can equip individuals with knowledge about basic cybersecurity practices and how to protect themselves against cyber threats. Cybersecurity courses covering fundamental concepts like phishing scams, identity theft, and online fraud should be made compulsory in schools. Additionally, educating businesses and individuals on best practices, such as regular software updates and data backups, is crucial.

Building Cyber Resilience: Building cyber resilience requires a multifaceted approach that includes the development and implementation of robust policies, standards, data governance, and risk management frameworks. A comprehensive cybersecurity strategy is essential for accurately identifying, assessing, and mitigating emerging threats associated with advanced technologies. Enhancing both digital and operational resilience is vital to protecting Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and ensuring its economic future.

The digital transformation of Pakistan brings significant opportunities for growth and development. However, it also necessitates a concerted effort to address the rising cybersecurity threats. By understanding cyber threats, raising awareness, and building resilience, Pakistan can create a secure digital environment that supports its economic and social aspirations.

The writer is a cyber-security researcher at the University of Adelaide, Australia.