PML-N leader defends internet firewall

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has defended the federal government’s decision to introduce an internet firewall citing the non-implementation of laws and regulations regarding social media due to a lack of relevant technical resources, the capacity of authorities and state institutions.

“There’s a difference between censorship and regulating [social media],” PML-N Senator Talal Chaudhry, whose party is in power in the Centre and Punjab, said while speaking to a private channel on Friday.

The senator’s remarks come as netizens across Pakistan have been facing issues due to slow internet speed and access to social media owing to the trial phase of an internet firewall being tested by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration.

An official told that work on the firewall has been in progress since January this year which includes the purchase of the system and its installation which has been done and now it is being commissioned.

Asked if the national filter will impact the internet-based businesses, he said this might be considered a subtle threat, however, the businesses are not its target.

Another official said that this is aimed at social media influencers which, the government thinks, are involved in spreading fake news. The objective is to reduce their reach by blocking their content or making it less visible. The revelation came as the publication, last month, reported that a national firewall is being installed on different internet service providers (ISPs) to rein in social media and is equipped with filters that will block unwanted content from reaching a wider audience. Defending the incumbent government’s decision, Talal said that the Nawaz Sharif-led party has never supported censorship and has in fact always stood by the principle of freedom of expression.

However, he stressed that people use social media in various aspects of daily life, including banking, and that it is misused by some people for fraud, defamation, blackmailing and the dissemination of anti-Pakistan narratives.

Responding to a question as to why the Centre is keen on introducing a new monitoring mechanism as relevant laws exist, the PML-N leader acknowledged the existence of relevant laws but stressed that investigative agencies, authorities and institutions lack the necessary technical support and resources to implement these laws and regulations.

“No need to take things negatively,” the lawmaker said, adding that the government is responsible for providing technical support and ensuring capacity building of institutions to enable them to address the misuse of social media and the internet.