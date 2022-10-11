Famous Pakistani designer HSY’s father passes away

Hassan Sheheryar, also known as HSY, is a well-known fashion designer and television personality from Pakistan whose father, Mian Hamid Yasin, passed away.

HSY announced the passing of his adored father Mian Hamid Yasin on his Instagram page while sharing a photo of her father with his sister Afshan.

He wrote a heartfelt note for him, “It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Mian Hamid Yasin. Inna lillah wa inna illahi rajai’un. May Allah grant him the highest level of Jannat. We were blessed to have him and he will be dearly missed. Hassan and Afshan. Please remember him in your prayers”, he captioned the post “Abu”.

Pakistani fashion designer and television host Hassan Sheheryar Yasin is frequently referred to by his initials, abbreviated as HSY.

Born into a politically engaged Arain family. His father, Mian Hamid Yasin, served as the government of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s chief whip.

As a candidate for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the 1970 general election in Pakistan, Yasin was chosen to serve in the National Assembly of that country from NW-67 Shekhupura-II.