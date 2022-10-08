At least four people were injured in blast near Sariab area of Quetta on Saturday evening.

According to police sources, the hand grenade blast occurred near Sariab road near degree college. As a result, four people received injuries due to it.

The injured were rushed to civil hospital for medical aid. An emergency was imposed in the hospital to provide medical treatment to the injured by the blast. The injured identified as Khair Muhammad, Gul Khan, Sadar-ud-din and Zain-ud-din.

Police reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation regarding nature of explosion. Police said that unidentified criminals threw a hand grenade, which exploded near the security forces’ check post.

The authorities have not provided any details regarding the injuries or deaths of the forces personnel.

According to police sources, the entire area of ​​Saryab Road was shaken by the explosion.

Home Minister Balochistan, Mir Ziaullah Langove strongly condemned the blast and directed the police to submit a report in this regard. In a statement issued a short while ago, the Minister stated that the perpetrators of the blast would be brought to book.

However, no one has yet accepted the responsibility of the grenade attack.