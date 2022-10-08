Camon 19 Pro pulled off two International Awards for its state of art design

TECNO Mobile, a leading premium smartphone brand has recently unveiled the CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian in Pakistan. With a color-changing exterior, the Slimmest Bezel, and an exceptional camera, the TECNO CAMON 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is inspired by Mondrian art.

TECNO bagged two international awards for its state-of-the-art design of the Camon 19 Pro series. Camon 19 Pro Mondrian variant instantly becomes the talk of the town from its debut and got on top trending on Twitter with

the hashtag #ColorChangingMobile.

Camon 19 Pro has won the world's most prestigious yearly global product design contest for its artistic Slimmest Bezel, Dual ring design with 200 million star-like particles, the IF Design Award 2022 from

Italy, for its remarkable artisanship and avant-garde aesthetic.

While Camon 19 Pro Mondrian has won the MUSE Design Award 2022 from the US. MUSE Design Awards is a prestigious global award contest that seeks to recognize and reward achievement across a range of design-related disciplines by giving individuals and companies a global stage to participate.

The Mondrian edition contains a special Polychromatic Photoisomer technology that makes it possible for a smartphone's monochromatic back cover to properly display various shifting colors when illuminated, creating an engrossing " light chasing" sensation.

The award-winning 0.98 Slimmest Bezel design is promising enough to captivate its Pakistani fan base. TECNO achieves the industrial vision of turning smartphones not only into innovative products but also a piece of art for the first time by smashing through the technical challenges of single-color or dual-color discoloration.

Tech enthusiasts from all over the world have applauded the Camon 19 Pro Mondrain's design features. The handset got all praise for its remarkable photography features, especially the night vision camera.

Local tech critics like Mastech, Bilal Munir, Bablo Lahori, and others demonstrate the gratification of the 64MP Bright Night Portrait with RGBW Technology for precise and enhanced results of low-light photography. These tech geeks are convinced that the brand fulfilled its claims to be your ultra-shine in the night.

This outstanding device is available nationwide at the price of PKR 51,999. Follow TECNO’s Facebook page to keep up with more exciting news and the latest releases