TECNO, a global leading smartphone brand, has surprised the market with the launch of the astonishing Pro variant from the Camon 19 series in Pakistan. Leading innovation, Camon 19 Pro is a style and design icon, with advanced tech-based cameras creating hustle in the market for its competitors to stay updated. Among other things, the phone features the first-ever astonishing “human eye-like” sensor in Pakistan, a piece of great news for fashion, style, and photography lovers. On top of that, Camon 19 Pro is exceptionally good with performance even for the gaming community.

Exquisite Cameras

Camon 19 Pro is packed with 64 main camera which comes with high-tech photography features including Bright Night Portrait Photography, OIS stabilization, and laser focus. The main camera is accompanied by another 50 MP 2X Zoom Portrait lens in the camera ring. The main camera`s enhanced light intake even in low light environments is due to the use of the RGBW sensor, co-developed by TECNO with Samsung. RGBW is backed by “human eye-like” sensors, producing vibrant, bright, and clear images, adding the element of white pixels to enhance white light intake. The smartphone has a 32MP front camera, one of the highest in the market. The flagship photography device can be the best companion for fashion and photography fans.

Elegant Design

The borderless camera module on the back showcases a luxurious look at the back of the phone. The 3 high-resolution cameras have been set up within the 2 shiny and beautiful camera rings. 200 million star-like particles have been diamond coated at the back to depict the Milky Way Galaxy, creating a dynamic and vibrant gradient appearance in different lighting conditions. Additionally, the phone comes with the slimmest bezels of 0.98 mm for which it has won the IF Design award.

Top Notch Performance

Camon 19 Pro comes with 8GB + 5GB (extendable virtual RAM) and a 120Hz smooth refresh rate. The device is equipped with Helio G96, which is an incredibly powerful processor for operations such as streaming, social networking, messaging, web surfing, and so on. G96 and the powerful Mali-G57 MC2 CPU boost gaming performance to the next level. The phone has a large 5000 mAh battery with a 33W fast charger to keep the strong performance going for a longer time.

If you are looking for a photography device with artistic design and strong performance, Camon 19 Pro can be your best bet. The phone is available for Rs. 49,999 online and offline in Pakistan markets.