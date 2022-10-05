Thomas West calls on Hina Rabbani Khar in Islamabad

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar in Islamabad on Wednesday, the source reported. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, and stable Afghanistan. They emphasized the need to improve the Afghan economy and prosperity. US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom was also accompanied by Thomas West. Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong also called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar in Islamabad on Wednesday. The two sides discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation and global and regional issues of mutual interest. They also discussed China’s generous flood assistance to Pakistan.