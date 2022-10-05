First ever free women-only bus service launched in Pakistan

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Gilgit-Baltistan has begun providing a free bus service for women only.

The Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed officially launched the pink bus service, which will run on four important routes in Gilgit and Skardu between 6:00 am to 9:00 am and 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

“Pink buses for women have been inaugurated today by Chief Minister GB. For the first time in Pakistan’s history, free buses for women have been launched. Three buses each have been made operational in Gilgit and Skardu city, with the government planning to expand it to further areas of the province,” a tweet by the Office of the Chief Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan read.

Pink buses for women have been inaugurated today by CM GB. First time in Pakistan’s history, free buses for women have been started. 3 buses each are made operational in Gilgit and Skardu city, with the government planning to expand it to further areas of the province. 1/n pic.twitter.com/c4G4EQ7YwV — Office of the Chief Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan (@csgbpk) October 4, 2022

Female students, doctors, teachers, lawyers and other professionals will benefit from the women-only bus service, said the chief secretary in a statement.

Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, the region’s chief secretary, said that the service will be expanded to other cities as well.

“Traffic police have also been instructed to facilitate these buses on roads,” he added.

Social media users have applauded this initiative saying that not only will it help women with transport costs in such thought times but will also encourage and empower them to go to school, offices, clinics, hospitals, markets, and travel for business purposes.