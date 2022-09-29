Terrorism case lodged after attack on Chinese dental clinic in Karachi. A case was registered on Thursday against the attack on a Chinese dental clinic in Sadar area of Karachi city. A Chinese national was shot dead and two got injured as a result of open firing on the clinic.

According to sources, provisions of murder and terrorism laws have been added to the first information report (FIR) registered at the counterterrorism department (CTD) police station on the complaint of SHO Preedy Police Station.

The shooting incident took place a day earlier when an unidentified suspect arrived at Dr. H U Richard’s clinic as a patient and opened fire as soon as his turn for treatment arrived.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Syed Asad Raza said that Dr. Richard’s employee Ronald was killed in the incident. While Dr. Richard and his wife Margaret sustained injuries, he added.

Sharing the details, police said that four bullets of a 9mm pistol and three casings were also found at the crime scene, however, further investigation is underway to unearth more details.

Police also said they were still investigating the motive behind the crime.