Maria B, a fashion designer, draws criticism for her remarks about trans people

The country’s current hot topic, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act of 2018, has captivated the attention of top fashion designer Maria B, who took to Instagram to voice her opinion.

She released a video of herself and her sisters Najia and Aafia discussing the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018, with the public.

“The first thing one must do is define what transgender means. Who is the world’s most well-known transgender person? Kim Kardashian and her father are well-known. Prior to her mother, he was her father. Caitlyn Jenner is his name, Butt said. She also questioned whether the Pakistani law that was passed was intended for people like Jenner. “No, definitely not. The Khwaja Sira community was the reason behind this act. They and transgender people are very different from one another.

She previously got into a fight with transgender rights activist Dr. Mehrub Moiz Awan after the latter was barred from a TEDxISL (International School Lahore) panel in a transphobic move, according to her.