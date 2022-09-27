FBR officials anticipate 35% more tax return this year in Multan

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials have recorded 30 per cent increase in the number of tax returns filed so far in Multan region compared to last year and hoped it might reach 35 per cent with cut off date just days away. Deputy commissioner inland revenue, Regional Tax Office (RTO) Multan Shah Jahan Durrani told APP that people were paying taxes and filing returns despite destruction caused by floods and attributed this development to rising awareness among the people. Moreover, FBR has also introduced digital mode of payments for convenience of tax payers, Durrani said adding that traders and industrialists also had the facility to asses taxes themselves and pay. Tax returns can also be filed through digital facilities and FBR has fortified its system’s capacity resolving an old trouble that used to haunt tax payers due to enormous load on internet during the days of filing tax returns. Assistant commissioner inland revenue Multan Ghulam Mujtaba said that number of tax returns filed during first quarter of last fiscal year was 34,400 which has been increased to over 49,000 in 2022-23 recording 30 per cent increase. Sep 30 is the last date for filing of tax returns.