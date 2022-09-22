Apex court dismisses Ishaq Dar’s petition

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar’s petition against the decision of an accountability court declaring him proclaimed offender, over withdrawal. A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Ayesha A Malik resumed hearing in Dar’s appeal. In 2017, an accountability court, while hearing a corruption reference against Senator Ishaq Dar, had declared him a proclaimed offender due to his continued absence from the proceedings. During the proceedings, Advocate Salman Butt, counsel for Ishaq Dar, said that his client wanted to withdraw the application as he wanted to approach the concerned forum. Subsequently, the court dismissed the petition over withdrawal and maintained the accountability court decision.