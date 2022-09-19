Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, September 19, 2022


Punjab govt registers terrorism case against Marriyum Aurangzeb, Javed Latif

webdesk

A case has been registered against the federal ministers and PML-N leaders Javed Latif and Marriyum Aurangzeb for allegedly inciting violence and religious hatred.

According to the details, the FIR has been registered in Lahore’s Green Town Police Station.

The terrorism case also nominated Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director Sohail Khan and Controller Program Rashid Baig.

“Incitement of sectarian hatred and violence against any citizen including Imran Khan will not be allowed,” Punjab’s Home Minister said.

“A welcome development. I call upon the government of Punjab that all accused should be arrested and this should not be just another routine FIR,” Fawad Chaudhry Tweeted.

Submit a Comment