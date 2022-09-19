A case has been registered against the federal ministers and PML-N leaders Javed Latif and Marriyum Aurangzeb for allegedly inciting violence and religious hatred.

According to the details, the FIR has been registered in Lahore’s Green Town Police Station.

The terrorism case also nominated Pakistan Television (PTV) Managing Director Sohail Khan and Controller Program Rashid Baig.

“Incitement of sectarian hatred and violence against any citizen including Imran Khan will not be allowed,” Punjab’s Home Minister said.

لاہور کے تھانہ گرین ٹاون میں جاوید لطیف، مریم اورنگزیب، ایم ڈی پی ٹی وی راشد بیگ اور پروگرام پروڈیوسر کے خلاف ATA 9/11X3کے تحت مقدہ درج کر لیا گیا ہے۔ کسی بھی شہری بشمول عمران خان کے خلاف مزہبی منافرت اور تشدد پر اکسانے کی اجازت نہیں دی جاے گی pic.twitter.com/BcSzoplf3m — Col (R) Muhammad Hashim| Home Minister Punjab. (@ColhashimDogar) September 19, 2022

“A welcome development. I call upon the government of Punjab that all accused should be arrested and this should not be just another routine FIR,” Fawad Chaudhry Tweeted.