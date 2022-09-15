PML-N will form govt in Punjab again: Tarar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister, Attaullah Tarar has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will form government in Punjab again. Talking to the media after appearing before a court in Lahore on Wednesday, he said that he and some PML-N MPAs had been nominated in the Punjab Assembly ruckus case, and they appeared before the court in connection with their bail. He said that they also went to the police station and formally joined the investigation process and requested the police to record their statements on the matter. However, on the other hand, a person, who had blots of Toshakhana gifts, foreign funding and corruption in Punjab, was not willing to join the investigation, he said, adding that the person was hiding behind the bail. The special assistant said that the Punjab government, Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and his son, Moonis Elahi, were providing protection to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. He said that the Punjab government was part and parcel of the attacks being launched on the institutions. He said that the resources of the Punjab were being utilised for building anti-state narrative and attacking the institutions. Tarar said that Imran Khan’s public meetings of Gujranwala and Jhelum failed as the number of people remained low due to his narrative.