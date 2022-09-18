Punjab CM for strict legislation to purge educational institutions of scourge of narcotics

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over a high level meeting at CMO in which former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi especially participated.CM expressed his serious concern over the increasing trend of narcotics in the educational institutions and it was decided during the meeting to make a strict legislation so as to purge the educational institutions from the scourge of narcotics. The manuscript of Punjab Control of Narcotics Subsistence Act 2022 has been prepared in this regard. CM directed to give the law a final shape forthwith and stated that the Act will be approved by the Punjab Assembly.

Strict punishments will be awarded in the schools, colleges and universities on the usage and sale of narcotics and effective measures need to be taken in order to stop the selling and usage of narcotics in the educational institutions, he asserted. It was decided during the meeting to enhance the punishments on the selling and usage of narcotics and the proposal to fix minimum two years imprisonment and life imprisonment to the maximum came under review. CM apprised that an independent sovereign institution will be established to eradicate narcotics and Special Courts will be set up in this regard. He disclosed that Anti- Narcotics police stations will also be set up adding that the owners of the centre and the employees will also be held responsible for the narcotics peddling and its usage in the educational institutions. CM vowed to save the new generation from the poison of narcotics at all costs adding that the narcotics peddling and its usage in educational institutions is utterly unacceptable.

He asserted that those found involved in narcotics peddling will not be able to escape from the stern grip of law and vowed to save the new generation from narcotics at any cost. CM directed to make the Act further effective and hold consultations with all the stakeholders in this regard. The CM directed the Additional Chief Secretary(Home) to start the consultation process with all the stakeholders in order to make the Act more effective. Secretary Excise gave a briefing about the salient features of the manuscript of Punjab Control of Narcotics Subsistence Act 2022. Provincial Excise Minister Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai, Adviser to CM Amir Saeed Rawn,Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former Principal Secretary GM Sikandar, ACS(Home), Secretaries of Finance, Regulation, Law, DG Narcotics Control and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi directed the Cabinet Committee for Law and Order to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA. He directed to take all necessary measures in this regard and no stone should be left unturned to maintain a peaceful environment. CM directed the law enforcement agencies to remain fully vigilant and additional contingents should be deployed on the routes of Imam Bargahs, Majalis and processions. He directed the law enforcement agencies to maintain a close liaison with one another.CM further directed to ensure full implementation on the formulated plan with regard to security arrangements at every cost and keep a strict watch on the miscreant elements.CM directed the law enforcement agencies to utilise their optimum energies and capabilities in order to ensure law and order in the province.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with the notable political and business personalities of Sialkot at CMO. Those meeting with the CM included Usman Dar, Qaisar Baryar, Chaudhry Akhlaque, Ali Asjad Mahli, Khawaja Masood, Sarfaraz Bhatti, Hassan Khawar and Zia Chaudhry belonging to the market committee. The political and business personalities of Sialkot presented him a cheque of Rs 2.5 crore in the CM Flood Relief Fund. A cheque amounting to Rs 2 crore was presented on behalf of Sialkot International Airport Limited while the former President of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Qaisar Baryar presented him a cheque of Rs 50 lac in the CM Flood Relief Fund. CM while talking on the occasion said that the cooperation of the philanthropists for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees is praiseworthy adding that the spirit of the persons in coming forward to help their flood affected brothers and sisters is highly appreciable. CM highlighted that every single penny being deposited in the CM Flood Relief Fund will be spent on the settlement of the flood affectees. He directed to formulate an effective monitoring system for the transparent disbursement of funds. CM vowed to provide the amount to the real deserving being deposited in the CM Flood Relief Fund.

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi visited the residence of MNA Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari at Gulberg. CM expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief with the MNA Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari over the death of his father Sardar Maqsood Leghari former District Nazim Dera Ghazi Khan. CM offered fateha for the forgiveness of the soul of the late Sardar Maqsood Leghari and prayed to grant fortitude to the bereaved family. CM stated that he had a relationship of respect and honour with the late Sardar Maqsood Leghari. He said that he has been deprived of a long-time and a loyal colleague with the sad demise of Sardar Maqsood Leghari. CM stated that the services of Sardar Maqsood Leghari for the construction and uplift of DG Khan will always be remembered. CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul of the late in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the heirs. Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Former Principal Secretary to CM GM Sikandar and Additional Chief Secretary(Home) Asad Ullah Khan were also present on the occasion.