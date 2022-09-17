DC Lahore reviews Chehlum arrangments

DC Lahore Muhammad Ali visited the procession route to review the arrangements on the occasion of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum.

He visited Delhi Gate, Mochi Gate, Bhati Gate and was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, MCL, Police Officers, LWMC and WASA officers.

DC Lahore Muhammad Ali said that all the arrangements have been completed and the patchwork and lighting work on the procession route has been completed and LESCO has been directed to immediately remove the hanging wires.

DC Lahore Muhammad Ali said that apart from Safe City, 180 new CCTV cameras have been installed on the procession route, rescue 1122 staff will be deployed and two temporary hospitals will be established on the procession route, one in Al-Khomeini Al-Umrah and the second at been Central Model School Ratigan.

He also said that the police and civil defense staff will jointly perform security duties and the control room will remain functional 24 hours to monitor the procession route.