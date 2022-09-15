Package explodes at university in Boston, injuring one

Authorities were conducting an investigation Wednesday after a bomb-laden package exploded at a university in the US city of Boston, leaving an employee with minor injuries. Boston police officers responded to a call Tuesday evening at Northeastern University in the Massachusetts capital, “for a report of a package that had exploded,” the department said in a statement. The 45-year-old employee, who was not identified, was taken to hospital for treatment of “minor injuries to his hand.” A police bomb squad found and neutralized a second package, the department added. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the probe. Authorities did not immediately provide information on a possible motive. CNN reported a federal law enforcement source as saying the package contained a note criticizing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and ties between academic institutions and virtual reality developers. The package was delivered to Northeastern’s Holmes Hall, which houses the Immersive Media Labs virtual reality center, local media reported.