Anyone needs a kidney?: Ushna

As the much-awaited iPhone 14 has finally been launched, showbiz A-lister Ushna Shah offers to sell her kidney given the high price.

Apple released the iPhone 14 series in the ‘Far Out’ event at Steve Jobs theatre in California on Thursday, introducing a new set of features to their latest iPhones in order to improve games in the technology world.

The event sparked a meme fest on Twitter soon after the launch given the prices of the mobile phones and joining the chorus is our very own ‘Habs’ star. Ushna Shah on the micro-blogging platform wrote, “Anyone need a Kidney? The new iPhone is out,” followed by a series of hashtags, ‘iPhone14’, ‘iPhone14ProMax’ and ‘AirPods’.

For the uninitiated, the price for iPhone 14 starts at $799, iPhone 14 plus from $899, iPhone 14 pro from $999 and iPhone 14 Pro Max from $1099.

Moreover, Ushna Shah is not the only one in the boat, trust the Twitterati for some good dose of entertainment with hilarious memes and remarks on the launch.

The new iPhones concentrate heavily on the quality of cameras, processing systems and new designs to make things easy for their users.

The screen size of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max is 6.1 and 6.7. It is up to 2,000 bits peak brighter for HDR content. The company has reduced the size of the set of iPhone 13 so that buyers can control features, such as applications along with music or a timer, on their phones easily. This will facilitate the users to access third-party applications and widgets too.

The newly launched iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max come with an A16 Bionic chip and a six-core GPU with two performance cores and four efficiency cores. The sets also have storage sizes of 128/256/512GB and 1TB and are available in space black, silver, gold, and deep purple.