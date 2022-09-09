AJK resident martyred in Indian army custody. Tabarak Hussain, a resident of Azad Jammu Kashmir crossed Line of Control in Rajouri district of India unintentionally. He was shot and injured. He was in Indian Army custody. However, on Saturday he died in the custody of Indian Army. He has been martyred by the Indian Army.

Tabarak Hussain was shot and arrested in injured condition by the Indian troops. Tabarak was mentally challenged.

Indian army claimed that he died of cardiac arrest.

Soon after his arrest in August, the Indian army and media trained their guns at Pakistan. Further, they unleashed their propaganda to prove that Tabarak is a terrorist sent by Pakistani authorities to carry out an attack on an Indian army post.

However, some videos of Tabarak came up on social media. In the video clips, he did not seem to be normal. Furthermore, a layman can judge that he was mentally unsound. In some of the videos, he was seen tied with ropes and chains so that he could not leave his home or harm himself or other people.

Prior to this, Tabarak was arrested on April 25th, 2016 on crossing Loc. He spent 26 months in prison. Later he was repatriated due to his mental condition.

India has been attempting to defame Pakistan and Kashmiri’s freedom movements. India tries to malign Pakistan and the Kashmiris’ indigenous resistance movement. Indian officials claimed that Tabarak was paid an amount of Rs30,000 to attack the Indian Army checkpoint.