Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control to observe Martyrs’ Week

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe Martyrs’ Week from Wednesday till 13th July, 2022 to pay homage to the Kashmiri martyrs who laid their lives for the freedom of the people of Jammu and Kashmir from illegal oppression.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Call for the observance of the Martyrs’ Week has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement issued in Srinagar.

The APHC urged the freedom-loving Kashmiris living in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, Pakistan and other parts of the world to arrange protest rallies, take out processions and hold seminars to highlight the sufferings of the Kashmiri people at the hands of brutal Indian forces in the occupied territory.

A calendar issued by the APHC on the occasion detailed various programmes to be observed in connection with the Martyrs’ Week.

As per the calendar, 8th July will be observed as Resistance Day to mark the martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, and his associates and 13th July shall be observed as Kashmir Martyrs’ Day in memory of the martyrs of 1931.

The APHC urged people to assemble in Burhan Wani’s native town Tral on July 8 and the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar on July 13 where the martyrs of 1931 are buried to offer Fateha for the departed souls.