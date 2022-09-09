Governor Punjab inaugurates hostel at UET with capacity of 300 female students

Mr. Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, Governor of Punjab and Chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore along with Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Vice Chancellor of UET Lahore, have inaugurated a hostel for 300 female students at the university.

On this occasion, the Deans of all faculties, the Registrar, Senior Warden, and Chairmen of all departments were also present. The hostel was sponsored by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad with an expenditure of around Rs.144 million.

Governor Punjab stated at the hostel’s inauguration ceremony that only 35% of female STEM students in Pakistan receive higher education. Therefore, empowering and facilitating female students in these fields is of paramount importance. We need more women as leaders, scientists, engineers, and business managers.

The student population of UET has 24% female students and 27% female teachers, and this ratio has been increasing over the years. He appreciated the efforts of UET and HEC in providing a safe place for female students to focus their studies in Science, Technology, Engineering, Architecture, Town Planning and Business Administration.

He said that the campaign for fund relief should be accelerated and more youth should be made a part of this campaign. Mohammad Baligh-ur-Rehman also congratulated Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Syed Mansoor Sarwar and his team for making this project successful.