Karachi: Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) headquarters burned as fire broke out on Friday.

Fire erupts at sealed MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s house popularly known as Nine-Zero in the wee hours of Friday.

As reported the mysterious fire has caused extensive damage to the property situated near Lal Qila ground in Karachi’s Azizabad locality, although no loss of life has been reported so far.

However, the fire was controlled by two fire brigade vehicles. According to the police, apparently, the cause of fire could be a short circuit.

MQM’s headquarter also known as Nine Zero, along with dozens of offices were sealed by the authorities after a controversial speech by party founder Altaf Hussain back in 2016.

A Rangers spokesperson confirmed that the fire was controlled. Also, the process of cooling was in progress. Furthermore, the house was cordoned off. No casualties were reported in the incident. However, a Rangers official got injury while extinguishing the fire.

Explosions were also reportedly heard during the fire. The bomb disposal squad was summoned to determine the cause of these explosions.

The police prohibited people present at the scene from making footage of the incident.

According to sources, the house was not in use. The house’s location is in Karachi’s Azizabad area.

In 2016 MQM’S Head Quarter was raided. Subsequently, it was sealed after the MQM activists ransacked a private television station. One person was dead and over 6 people got injured.

The rioting drew widespread condemnation from all political parties and prompted action by the paramilitary Rangers.