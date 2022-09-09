Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, September 09, 2022


,

Afghan fast bowler apologizes to Asif Ali, Pakistan

Web Desk

 

An unpleasant incident occurred when Afghanistan’s bowler Farid Malik misbehaved with Pakistani batsman Asif Ali after collecting his wicket during the most exciting T20 Asia Cup 2022 encounter. However, Pakistan went on to defeat Afghanistan by one wicket.

The event quickly gained notoriety as online users criticised the Afghan bowler for making an obscene gesture against a Pakistani cricket player.

Recently, bowler Farid Malik apologised to Pakistani batsman Asif Ali for his harsh behaviour on his official twitter account. Farid acknowledged that what he done was wrong, but he insisted that he had always supported and would continue to support Pakistan.

 

Submit a Comment