Afghan fast bowler apologizes to Asif Ali, Pakistan

An unpleasant incident occurred when Afghanistan’s bowler Farid Malik misbehaved with Pakistani batsman Asif Ali after collecting his wicket during the most exciting T20 Asia Cup 2022 encounter. However, Pakistan went on to defeat Afghanistan by one wicket.

The event quickly gained notoriety as online users criticised the Afghan bowler for making an obscene gesture against a Pakistani cricket player.

Recently, bowler Farid Malik apologised to Pakistani batsman Asif Ali for his harsh behaviour on his official twitter account. Farid acknowledged that what he done was wrong, but he insisted that he had always supported and would continue to support Pakistan.

میں پاکستانی کرکٹ فینز سے اپنے غیر مہذبانہ رویے کی معافی مانگتا ہوں۔ میں شاید جذبات پر قابو نہیں رکھ سکا۔

ہم سب کھلاڑی آپس میں اچھے دوست ہیں۔ — Farid Malik (@FaridMalikCric) September 7, 2022