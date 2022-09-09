On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II, the British queen with the longest reign, passed away. The Queen, served as monarch for 70 years beginning when she was 25 and succeeded her father, King George VI. Queen had a number of iconic moments that went down in history.

At 96 years old, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday evening, according to Buckingham Palace. She passed away in the company of her family, especially her eldest son, who is currently King Charles III, in Balmoral in Scotland.

Britain’s new king, Charles III, hailed Queen Elizabeth II as a “cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother” who will be missed worldwide.

Here’s a look back at iconic photos of Queen Elizabeth II: