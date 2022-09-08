Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision

Queen Elizabeth II is unwell in her Balmoral home and under supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral (Castle),” Buckingham Palace said.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement said.

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have travelled to Balmoral, his Clarence House office said. Prince William is also making the journey, Kensington Palace said.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.”

The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) September 8, 2022

On Wednesday the queen was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.