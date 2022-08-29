Queen Elizabeth ‘saddened’ for deaths in Pakistan floods. Queen Elizabeth says she is deeply saddened by the widespread flooding. The flooding that has claimed more than 1,000 lives in Pakistan this summer.

Pakistan has seen exceptionally heavy monsoon rains which have triggered flash floods. It affected 33 million people and damaging nearly one million homes. The death toll is report to be at least 1,061 people.

In a message to President Arif Alvi, Queen Elizabeth said: “I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the floods across Pakistan. My thoughts are with all the affectees. As well as salute to those working in difficult circumstances to support the recovery efforts. The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with Pakistan as you recover from these terrible events.”

The message signed “Elizabeth R” released by Buckingham Palace.

Pakistani authorities said that the devastation is worse than in 2010 when 1,700 people killed by floods. Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa said Sunday that the country may take years to recover.

Last week, the United Nations said it had allocated £2.6 million for UN aid agencies and their partners in Pakistan to respond to the floods.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said the country has suffered heavier rains this year mainly because of climate change

The unprecedented rains have affected all four of the country’s provinces, destroying more than 150 bridges and washing away numerous roads, making rescue operations difficult.

At least 6,500 soldiers drafted in to help civilian authorities in rescue and relief operations across the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited a number of flood-damaged areas in the north-west of the country. He has said the government will provide housing for those who have lost their homes.