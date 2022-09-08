Another Indian actor Surbhi Jyoti is now fangirling over Naseem Shah.

The Men in Green’s dramatic victory over Afghanistan on Wednesday night was sealed by the young Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah, who has become the talk of the town for leading his team into the final of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

Naseem got himself recognized in international cricket, first with his spectacular performance in the first hi-octane India vs Pakistan match, and later as an aggressive striker in the crucial fixture against Afghanistan.

By the second match between Pakistan and India, Urvashi Rautela, an Indian actress and model, was one of several who had their eyes on the star pacer. Surbhi Jyoti, another well-known Indian celebrity, is now praising Naseem for his victory over Afghanistan last night.

Taking to Twitter, Jyoti said while referring to the cricketer, “Pakistan has definitely got a gem.”

In a low-scoring thriller, Naseem Shah’s two sixes in the final over enabled Pakistan to secure a place in the Asia Cup 2022 championship match.

Teenage Naseem Shah’s clutch sixes on back-to-back balls of the final over helped Pakistan defeat Afghanistan by one wicket in their Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Wednesday.

Heading into the final over, Pakistan needed 11 runs with just a wicket in hand, thanks to an astonishing batting collapse. However, the 19-year-old Naseem, whose primary job is that of a pacer and who came in to bat at number 10 when all seemed lost, turned the match on its head.

As Fazalhaq Farooqi went searching for yorkers but only found full tosses, Naseem took full advantage and dispatched both over the boundary line for maximums, triggering a sequence of wild celebrations worthy of winning the entire tournament. The youngster’s heroics were required after a batting collapse saw Pakistan go from 87-3 to 118-9, losing six wickets for just 31 runs. Among their many batting failures was their captain Babar Azam, who failed for the fourth straight match in Asia Cup.