Mohammad Yousaf, the batting coach for the Pakistan cricket team, posted a video of Naseem Shah working out at the net on social media. He also praised the group for their outstanding victory over Afghanistan.

The moment the video was uploaded on social media, it quickly became popular.

In the game against Afghanistan, Naseem Shah hit sixes identical to the shots he had practiced during net practice.

Muhammad Yousaf wrote in his message along with the video that ‘Practice makes things perfect and easier, well done Naseem Shah and congratulation boys’.

— Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) September 7, 2022