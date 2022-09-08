Mohammad Yousaf, the batting coach for the Pakistan cricket team, posted a video of Naseem Shah working out at the net on social media. He also praised the group for their outstanding victory over Afghanistan. The moment the video was uploaded on social media, it quickly became popular. In the game against Afghanistan, Naseem Shah hit sixes identical to the shots he had practiced during net practice. Muhammad Yousaf wrote in his message along with the video that ‘Practice makes things perfect and easier, well done Naseem Shah and congratulation boys’. Practice makes things perfect and easier.Well done Naseem Shah👏and Congratulations Boys pic.twitter.com/NZITm1NzSf — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) September 7, 2022 The Green Shirts won by 1 wicket and secured their place in the finals. Pakistan is scheduled to play with Sri Lanka on Sunday (September 11). Pakistan reaches Asia Cup final Teenage Naseem Shah’s clutch sixes on back-to-back balls of the final over helped Pakistan defeat Afghanistan by one wicket in their Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 in Sharjah on Wednesday. Heading into the final over, Pakistan needed 11 runs with just a wicket in hand, thanks to an astonishing batting collapse. However, the 19-year-old Naseem, whose primary job is that of a pacer and who came in to bat at number 10 when all seemed lose, turned the match on its head. As Fazalhaq Farooqi went searching for yorkers but only found full tosses, Naseem took full advantage and dispatched both over the boundary line for maximums, triggering a sequence of wild celebrations worthy of wining the entire tournament. The youngster’s heroics were required after a batting collapse saw Pakistan go from 87-3 to 118-9, losing six wickets for just 31 runs. Among their many batting failures was their captain Babar Azam, who failed for the fourth straight match in Asia Cup.