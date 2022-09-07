Money Back Guarantee poster revealed

The first look of the most awaited Pakistani movie Money Back Guarantee (MBG) has been revealed.

Different celebrities including Fawad Khan, Ayesha Omar, Mani, and others shared the poster of the movie on their Instagram accounts. Socialite Shaniera Akram also shared the poster.

The movie has been written and directed by famous Pakistani economic director and comedian Faisal Qureshi.

It will include Fawad Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem.

It will also see former fast bowler Wasim Akram and his wife Shaniera Akram, in a small but notable role in the film, sources say.

Most probably, Waseem Akram will play as Fawad Khan’s opponent. A bank robbery is said to be part of the chart. This had us directly thinking back to Na Maloom Afraad.

Another interesting portion of the early chunk that the women cast in the film may not automatically play the typical love concern to any of the male leads.

In 2020, Shaniera had posted a behind-the-scenes picture of the film and declared that she would soon make her acting debut.

She pointed to the post, “A nervous Shaniera behind the scenes of my first Pakistani movie!

Shaniera added: “My 12 days on set included a sprained ankle, a bathroom lock-in, a painful tetanus shot, sleepless nights, loads of chips, language barriers to the next level, a romantic moment and an unforgettable chandelier stunt that gave me an out of body experience.”

She said that working with Faisal Qureshi and an amazing cast was the best experience for her.

Despite Faisal Qureshi being added in the making of Teefa In Trouble for good friend Ali Zafar, Money Back Guarantee will mark his filmmaking directorial debut.

Faisal Qureshi first collected popularity by producing the situation comedy Teen Bata Teen.