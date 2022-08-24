Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, among others react to the ‘Maula Jatt’ trailer

A BTS from August 14, shared on The Legend of Maula Jatt’s official Instagram account, sees the cast and crew of the film celebrating its trailer release.

The much-awaited preview came out on Independence Day and took the internet by storm.

Presenting moments from an intimate meet and greet, the shared clip kicks off with filmmaker Bilal Lashari welcoming the likes of Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi and Gohar Rasheed, among other cast members who helped make his magnum opus grander and grittier.

Mahira Khan has tuned in via a live video call to celebrate with her fellow co-stars. Ammara Hikmat announces, “We have with us Fawad, Hamza, Mahira, and Humaima are joining us virtually.”

It goes on to show the reactions of each celebrity as they witness the trailer goes online. “Kaanpen taang rahi hain,” quips Gohar. “It’s on. I’m the first one to watch it!” informs Hamza. “This is beautiful, I am very…” says Humaima, making an emotional face. Everyone is then seen clapping as they mutually rejoice over their child finally being introduced to the world.??The actors then do a “dramatic reading” of the comments pouring in for the trailer on YouTube. “Fawad as Maula Jatt is so frikkin amazing,” reads Gohar. “Damn, damn, damn. This is what the Pakistani industry is capable of,” adds Bilal. “Hamza as Noori Nath is nothing but spectacular,” continues Gohar in a theatrical fashion. “Wow, wow, wow, amazing, wow… wow…,” delivers Hamza. “Gohar Rashee… they forgot to add ‘d’,” notes Gohar. “Literally owns the screen in the whole trailer, but Humaima is seriously the best,” he continued reading. “I thought the trailer would take excitement levels to huge, but this took me to very huge,” says Bilal, chuckling, prompting a huger laugh. “My favourite one is ‘I’m getting goosebumps all over my body,'” shares Hamza. “All over Hamza’s body,” adds Bilal, jokingly. The reading is interrupted by a call from Humayun Saeed, who informs Ammara, “Bohat kamaal trailer hai yaar, sorry I just woke up and watched it. Mazaa agaya.”

The video concludes with someone asking Hamza what he’s been doing for the past five years, to which he replies, “For the past five years, I’ve been waiting. Thankfully, that wait is finally over,” he says, breathing a sigh of relief.

We feel you, Hamza. Here’s to waiting till October 13 for the actual showdown!