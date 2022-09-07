Milk and Meat production affected; lumpy skin disease: Floods and this year’s monsoon season severely affected Pakistan’s milk and meat production. A huge number of casualties from the lumpy skin disease on record this year.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail held a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Dairy Association Dr. Shahzad Amin on 5th September regarding the issue.

Miftah Ismail was notified of the contribution of the Pakistan Dairy Association to the economic growth of Pakistan. It was also shared that recently due to lumpy skin disease in animals and floods, there was a significant number of causalities in the animals which has impacted the overall production of milk and meat.

The Finance Minister appreciated the contribution of the Association and affirmed full support and facilitation to the Pakistan Dairy Association and directed the relevant authorities to resolve all their issues.

The lumpy skin disease is a reason for rise of meat prices nationwide. The disease has affected sales and production in all the provinces of the state. Subsequently, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being the most affected in terms of death percentage in animals.

Animals have not only died due to the skin disease but also by drowning. Balochistan lost almost 700,000 cattle and sheep. Indeed, It affected the meat supply and lead to high prices.