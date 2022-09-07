COAS calls for international support in flood relief efforts

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Thomas Suozzi and Congressman Alexander N Green from the United States visited the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields, the ISPR reported.

The visiting US Congressional delegation expressed their grief over the devastation caused by the ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolences to the families of the flood victims. They offered US support to the people of Pakistan at this hour of need.

The ISPR stated that the US officials appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and pledged to play their role in enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at various levels. The COAS expressed his gratitude for the US’ support and reiterated that assistance from Pakistan’s global partners was vital for the rescue and rehabilitation of flood victims. Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said, ‘We owe our freedom and peace to the unprecedented sacrifices of martyrs to keep the flag high’.

The Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR DG) shared the message of the Army Chief on the official Twitter handle of the ISPR.

The Army Chief said September 6 symbolised unwavering resolve of Pakistan Armed Forces backed by the great nation to defend motherland against all odds, adding, “Nation salutes our heroes.” The tweet was followed by hashtags #OurMartyrsOurHeroes and #JurratKeNishaan (symbol of valour). Separately, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday reached Usta Muhammad area of Jaffarabad, Balochistan. The Army Chief met with flood affectees and troops busy in relief activities, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) spent complete defence & martyrs day visiting far flung flood affected areas of Balochistan today.

On arrival, COAS visited army flood relief camp at Usta Muhammad, Jafferabad district where he was briefed about ongoing rescue and relief operations. COAS met with the troops and appreciated their efforts for the flood affecties.COAS visited flood relief and medical camps and spent time with the locals to have on ground information about plans to mitigate their problems.