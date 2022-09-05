Federal board announces Intermediate Part-I result

On Monday, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the result of the Intermediate Part-I examination with an overall 66.92 pass percentage

According to the FBISE sources, in the year 2021-22, the regular enrollment in the board for Class-XI was 83,324 while 56,001 students were successful. The success rate was 68.38 percent.

The private enrollment in the board for Class-XI was 3,122 while 682 students were successful. The success rate was 24.31 percent.

The total annual enrollment in the board for Class-XI was 86,446 while 56,683 students passed the examination with an overall 66.92 pass percentage.

FBISE Chairman Qaiser Alam congratulated all the successful students.

The result has been uploaded on the website of board. Students can also check their results through a short message service (SMS) by sending their roll number to 5050.

Earlier, the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) part-II yearly exam results have been announced by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE).

Rana Tanveer Hussain, the Federal Education Minister, reportedly served as the chief guest at the official results declaration ceremony that took place earlier today at FBISE’s headquarters in Islamabad.

The minister handed over the Detailed Marks Certificates (DMCs) to the top-performing students from each academic group.