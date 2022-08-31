Federal board intermediate results officially announced

The Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) part-II yearly exam results have been announced by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE).

Rana Tanveer Hussain, the Federal Education Minister, reportedly served as the chief guest at the official results declaration ceremony that took place earlier today at FBISE’s headquarters in Islamabad.

The minister handed over the Detailed Marks Certificates (DMCs) to the top-performing students from each academic group.

The rest of the students can view their results in a number of ways. The first is FBISE’s official website. Another method to check the result is by sending an SMS on 5050 with the following format: FB(Space)[Roll Number]. The third method is by calling FBISE at 051 9269555-59.

The FBISE will also send the results to the candidates through SMS, provided they had mentioned their mobile phone numbers in their admission forms.

The result date for HSSC part-I annual exams will be announced later.

Girls beat boys as Punjab matric results were also announced on Tuesday. Prof. Dr. Mirza Habib, chairman of the Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, revealed that 66 percent of students passed the most important exam of their lives.

The pass rate for female candidates was 74%, while the pass rate for male candidates was 57%.

Two candidates tied for first place with 1095 points, three candidates tied for second place with 1094 points, and ten pupils tied for third place with 1093 points. There were 185,000 applicants, 133,000 students who passed the examination, and 52,841 students who did not. 100 percent of government educators compiled the results.

Prof. Habib told a member of the media that the tenth-grade exams ran from May 10 to June 11. According to him, BISE Lahore has been reforming the examination method. Students can view their results on the websites of BISE Lahore and other relevant boards, or through SMS at 80029.