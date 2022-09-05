Men arrested over murder of a 9-year-old in Liverpool. “2 men were arrested on suspicion and attempted murder of a 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel” Merseyside Police. 34 years old man from Liverpool is in police custody. Detectives are questioning the suspects. A 41 years old man from Knowsley is in police custody on suspicion of assisting the offender.

Detective chief superintendent and head of investigations said: “I continue to urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder. Please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice. A number of people are in police custody with respect to this investigation. However, we still need the public’s help in ensuring that we can build a strong evidential picture, so justice is served.”

The incident began around 10 p.m. on Monday. A gunman opened fire at two men near the home of the 9-year-old girl’s family.

In a social media post, Merseyside Police released a video showing images of the schoolgirl who was fatally shot last Monday evening. Along with photos of two other recent gunshot victims in Liverpool: Sam Rimmer and Ashley Dale.

Her mother opened the front door to see what was going on and one of the targets of the attack forced his way into their home. The gunman pursued and fired multiple shots, fatally striking the little girl and wounding her mother and the target.

The 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting at a children’s hospital in Liverpool. Furthermore, Her mother Cheryl, 46, was injured in the shooting.

Murder suspects released on bail

Police investigating Olivia’s killing yesterday released on bail two men who had been arrested and questioned on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

They were a 36-year-old man from Huyton and a 33-year-old man from Dovecot. The 36-year-old has been recalled to prison after breaching the terms of his license.

Following their release, Sky’s Emma Birchley said: “Having spoken to people around here, there was a sense of anger last night and disappointment.

“One mum said she was devastated, she’d really hoped the police had got the right person. But clearly, they feel they have insufficient evidence to be able to charge anybody at this stage.”

Moreover, Merseyside Police continues to seek information about a car. Officers were carrying a door away from the scene of the attack.

“We are still appealing to anyone who saw a black Audi Q3 in the days leading up to the shooting. Or any information about its movements after leaving Kingsheath Avenue on the night of the shooting,” the force said.