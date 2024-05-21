PA passes controversial defamation bill

The Punjab Assembly on Monday approved the controversial Defamation Bill 2024 amid a strong and noisy protest by the opposition.

According to the treasury benches, the bill is aimed at stopping fake news, while the media bodies termed it “draconian” in its current form.

Brushing aside the media bodies’ request to defer the proposed bill, Punjab’s Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mujtaba Mian Shuja-ur-Rehman tabled the bill in the House. Earlier in the day, representatives of the media bodies met Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari and requested her to defer the controversial bill for a few days.

The House witnessed a ruckus and strong protest when the bill was tabled, while the journalists boycotted the proceedings of the House to register their protest.

Journalist leaders were of the view that the government stabbed them in the back after holding negotiation over the bill.

Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bhachar said that the Defamation Bill 2024 is a “black law” and his side of the bench would not be partake in passing the legislation.