POL import bill decreases by 1.53 percent

The imports of the overall petroleum group decreased by 1.53 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The total imports of the petroleum group during July-April (2023-24) stood at $13,761.071 million, as against the imports of $13,974.609 million during the same period of last year, according to PBS data.

Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products declined by 14.09 percent, from $6,149.116 million last year to $5,283.001 million during the time period under review.

However, the imports of petroleum crude increased by 10.40 percent, from $4,137.725 million to $4,567.954; natural gas liquefied by 4.56 percent, from $3,110.837 to $3,252.812 whereas the imports of petroleum gas liquefied went up by 13.96 percent and reached to $657.132 million as compared to $576.619 last year.

The imports of all other petroleum group products decreased by 45 percent and went down to $0.172 million from $0.312 million.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed an increase of 88.09 percent during the month of April 2024 as compared to the same months of last year.