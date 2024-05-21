Daily Times

POL import bill decreases by 1.53 percent

APP

The imports of the overall petroleum group decreased by 1.53 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of the last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The total imports of the petroleum group during July-April (2023-24) stood at $13,761.071 million, as against the imports of $13,974.609 million during the same period of last year, according to PBS data.

Among petroleum commodities, the import of petroleum products declined by 14.09 percent, from $6,149.116 million last year to $5,283.001 million during the time period under review.

However, the imports of petroleum crude increased by 10.40 percent, from $4,137.725 million to $4,567.954; natural gas liquefied by 4.56 percent, from $3,110.837 to $3,252.812 whereas the imports of petroleum gas liquefied went up by 13.96 percent and reached to $657.132 million as compared to $576.619 last year.

The imports of all other petroleum group products decreased by 45 percent and went down to $0.172 million from $0.312 million.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the petroleum group imports witnessed an increase of 88.09 percent during the month of April 2024 as compared to the same months of last year.

