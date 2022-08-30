A 10 years old girl raped and murdered in Lahore on Sunday night. Victim named Maria, who is a minor allegedly raped and murdered in Lahore private swimming pool in Sharifpura near Manawan police station. A high rise in rape cases of minors have been reported in Lahore city.

The victim went to the private swimming pool with her brother Sajjad and 5 years old young sister. As per First Information Report (FIR) the victim went missing all of a sudden. Sajjad asked the swimming pool owner Ali Raza upon which he responded that Maria had gone home. The family searched for Maria but could not find her. Later, when they went back to the swimming pool, they saw Maria’s dead body floating in the pool. Victim was taken to hospital but she had lost her life.

FIR has only been filed for murder case against Ali Raza. However, according to Manawan Police a suspect is detained with Maria’s murder. The main suspect is arrested by Manawan Police. The family of victim and locals protested along with the dead body on Ring Road. Pictures of protest on Ring Road Lahore shared on Twitter by protestor. #justice4mariaMohmand