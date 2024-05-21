Economic revival top priority of PML-N govt: Rana Tanveer

Federal Minister of Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Monday that economic revival was the mission and top priority of the Muslim League (Nawaz) government. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a special economic zone (SEZ) at Rachana Industrial Park, Sheikhupura, he added that Pakistan had now been on the path to development due to the best economic policies, asserting that private sector also had to play its role for development of the economy. Chaos and politics of altercation had always harmed the country. The PML-N government does not believe in the politics of anarchy and hatred but in the practical measures and not in mere hollow slogans. “We have strengthened the country economically. We have founded the CPEC that is a game changer project to improve the economic condition of the country,” he maintained.

The federal minister said, “I am happy to inaugurate the Special Economic Zone in Rachana Industrial Park.” He hoped that Rachna Industrial Park and other special economic zones would prove to be important milestones for economic development. The SEZs have transformed economies around the world and led nations to prosperity. “Our success lies in the positive impact on economic growth and sustainability, and the society,” he remarked.

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that all possible resources were being utilized to increase exports of agriculture and industrial sectors. Increased industrial production leads to more foreign exchange income of a country. The development of a country is hinged on industrial development, he said and vowed to develop this vital sector by taking measures to attract foreign investments and increase export capacity.

He said that the completion of Rachna Industrial Park showed the unwavering commitment of the PML-N government, Rachna Industrial Park was very important in the context of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and it was located near to M-2 on Lahore Sheikhupura Road and at the starting point of M-5, so it would be an important gateway to enhance trade and cooperation between Pakistan and China and fulfill the government’s vision for a greener future. He said that the PIDC would ensure that industrial development was compatible with environmental sustainability.

The federal minister said that revitalization of the economy was the mission and top priority of the PML-N. “Our government is firmly committed to ensure sustainable development. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, large-scale economic reforms are going on in the country. Thanks to the best economic policies, the country is on the path of economic development.”

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the private sector was responsible for development of the economy as the sustainable economic development could be achieved only through close cooperation between the government and private sector.

Agriculture sector was the main pillar of Pakistan’s economy, he said and added that industries were taking measures to improve agricultural production by providing machinery, fertilizers and processing facilities. There was a special focus on agriculture to ensure food security and there was also determination to increase per acre yield of food grains across the country, while a road map had been chalked out to increase agricultural production, he said and added that an integrated strategy had been created for development of industry and agriculture, which would increase exports. The authority had been formed, “Working under an integrated strategy to supply urea and DAP fertilizers to farmers” issued instructions to the industry for uninterrupted supply of fertilizers to farmers, he said.