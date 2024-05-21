Imran acquitted in May 9, Azadi March cases

A district and sessions court in Islamabad acquitted PTI founder Imran Khan on Monday in two cases pertaining to the May 9 riots and vandalism during the party’s Azadi March in 2022.

A case against the former premier over the May 9 violence was registered at the Khanna Police Station. The verdict stated that no evidence against the PTI founder came to the record and ruled that “evidence available was not sufficient to prove the allegations”.

The verdict added that the court cannot proceed with the case against Imran on such a ‘vague’ record and an accused cannot be deprived of his legal right without any reason. “The case on behalf of the prosecution is not based on solid evidence, Imran has not been proven guilty even if the prosecution records the existing evidence,” the court ruled. “Considering the facts, the prosecution’s arguments have become highly suspicious.”

Imran and other party leaders including Faisal Javed, Ali Nawaz Awan, Saifullah Niazi, Zartaj Gul, Asad Umar, Murad Saeed, Qasim Suri and Ali Muhammad Khan were also acquitted in a vandalism case registered against PTI’s Haqeeqi Azadi March in 2022.

Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas Khan announced the verdict reserved during the last hearing.

PTI counsel Advocate Naeem Panjotha argued that the use of clause 109 against the PTI founder was false, stating the case was based on a bogus FIR and could not proceed. He added that the authority to register the case rested only with the person who imposed Section 144.

He highlighted the absence of video evidence implicating Imran and other party leaders and said “Imran has been acquitted in similar cases before, if the allegations made are baseless, the court can acquit the accused”. Panjotha portrayed the cases as politically motivated, emphasizing the peaceful nature of the protests. “The trees caught fire due to police shelling and none of the workers was involved in it.

The court, following the arguments by the PTI lawyer, announced the verdict in favour of the former premier and his party leaders. However, the court reserved a verdict on Imran’s acquittal in a similar Azadi March case.

Almost the entire senior PTI leadership is facing multiple cases regarding the long march. An Islamabad court reserved on April 4 the verdict on the acquittal pleas of Imran, vice chairman Qureshi, and ally Sheikh Rashid among others in cases lodged against Azadi March.

Judicial Magistrate Malik Imran stated that he would decide on the petitions after hearing the pleas of all the accused.

The co-accused included PTI leaders Ali Nawaz Awan and Sadaqat Abbasi. Party lawyers Sardar Masroof Advocate, Amna Ali, Rizwan Akhtar Awan, and Mirza Asim Advocate were also present during the hearing. Advocate Sardar argued that the acquittal plea was filed in February last year, insisting that he wished to present arguments today.

Sardar further argued, “The FIR was registered for violation of Section 144. There is no evidence in this case and no CCTV footage. The case has not been registered by any concerned person”. The judgment will be announced on June 6.

Other leaders booked in the Azadi March case at the I-9 police station include Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and party leader Asad Qaiser. Some other accused include ex-PTI leaders Pervez Khattak and Asad Umar.