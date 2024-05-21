Pakistan, Turkey set sights on $5 billion bilateral trade

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan decided on Monday to increase bilateral trade volume to $5 billion.

The decision was reached during delegation-level talks between the two sides and announced at a joint media briefing held by the two foreign ministers. Fidan was received by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) Ambassador Ahmed Naseem Warraich yesterday upon his arrival.

The foreign minister, underscoring the broad scope of bilateral relations, emphasized the progressive strengthening of cooperation across the sectors of trade, investment, connectivity and defence and the increasing people-to-people ties between the two countries. Highlighting long-standing defence partnerships between Ankara and Islamabad, Dar called for collective action against Islamophobia in his remarks.

“Both nations have worked together to ensure sovereignty and combat terrorism. During the OIC summit held on May 4 in Banjul, we called for unified efforts against Islamophobia, leading to the appointment of Turkish ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci to Pakistan. We are also grateful for Turkey’s continued support towards those oppressed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).”

The two also addressed the Israeli invasion of the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza, stressing the need for an urgent ceasefire and provision of critical humanitarian relief.

The deputy premier stated that lasting peace in the Middle East requires the creation of an independent Palestine state in line with the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Fidan expressed gratitude to Pakistan for extending heartfelt hospitality to him and his delegation. Describing his meeting with Dar as fruitful, the Turkish envoy said the two sides had taken a principle decision to strengthen their relations not only in trade but also in defence, investment, banking, science and technology. He also expressed deep condolences over the passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, FM Amir Abdollahian, and others. The Turkish diplomat said immediate contact was initiated with Iranian authorities and all available resources were swiftly mobilized after receiving the news. Fidan also reaffirmed Dar’s words to advance measures in combating terrorism and increasing trade.

The Turkish FM highlighted the significant economic and strategic importance of Pakistan and its neighbouring countries including China and Afghanistan. He reiterated the unshakable friendship and brotherhood between the two nations, pledging mutual support in all endeavours.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday invited Turkish companies to further expand their investment portfolio in Pakistan, also urging them to consider relocating their industrial units to the country.

The prime minister, talking to Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who called on him here, said that the current level of bilateral trade was not commensurate with the existing potential.

He emphasized to undertake concerted efforts for achieving the bilateral trade target of US$ 5 billion in the next three years as already agreed by the leadership of the two brotherly countries.

While underscoring the special bonds of brotherhood between Pakistan and Turkiye, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in bilateral relationship. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to further expansion of bilateral cooperation, in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, technology and defence.

Regional and global developments, particularly the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza were also discussed in the meeting. The prime minister also reiterated his invitation to President Erdogan to undertake an early official visit to Pakistan for co-chairing with him the 7th meeting of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council.

Both sides reaffirmed their strong and abiding support to each other on the core issues of national interest.