Pakistan declares day of mourning

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed shock and extended his condolences on Monday over the sudden death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash. The premier extended his “deepest condolences and sympathies” to the Iranian nation on the terrible loss through his message released on X (formerly Twitter). “The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage,” the statement added. The premier, while grieving the loss of President Raisi, also reminisced about Raisi’s and Iranian Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian’s recent visit to Pakistan last month. PM Shehbaz added that the country will mourn the great loss by hoisting the flag at half-mast and observing a day of mourning. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed profound grief over the tragic demise of the Iranian president and his companions in a helicopter crash. In his statement, Bilawal said, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the people of Iran on the untimely passing of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and their fellow travellers.” Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA), Omar Ayub Khan also expressed deep sorrow and condolences. “The passing of President Raisi has deprived the Muslim ummah of a great and courageous leader,” stated Ayub. “Pakistan has lost a sincere friend with the demise of President Raisi,” he added.